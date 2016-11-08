Officer defends shooting: He was going to run me over
"I was so close to him. I was so close," Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing said amid tears today while on trial. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and voluntary manslaughter charges after fatally shooting 43-year-old Sam Dubose in 2015.
Officer defends shooting: He was going to run me over
"I was so close to him. I was so close," Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing said amid tears today while on trial. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and voluntary manslaughter charges after fatally shooting 43-year-old Sam Dubose in 2015.