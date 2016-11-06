Breaking News

    Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect linked to mulitple killings

A South Carolina man who is accused of kidnapping a woman and chaining her up for two months has confessed to a 2003 quadruple homicide and may have killed three others, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told reporters Saturday night.
Source: WHNS

