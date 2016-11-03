Former soap star defends her support of Donald Trump
Former actress and small business owner Kimberlin Brown talks about the backlash she's received since publicly announcing her support for Donald Trump and why she continues to back his bid to the White House.
Former soap star defends her support of Donald Trump
Former actress and small business owner Kimberlin Brown talks about the backlash she's received since publicly announcing her support for Donald Trump and why she continues to back his bid to the White House.