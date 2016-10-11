Breaking News

    Town mourns death of 5 teens killed in wrong-way crash

Members of several close-knit neighboring communities in Vermont are mourning five teenagers who died in a fiery car crash over the weekend after a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction struck them, authorities said.
