Town mourns death of 5 teens killed in wrong-way crash
Members of several close-knit neighboring communities in Vermont are mourning five teenagers who died in a fiery car crash over the weekend after a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction struck them, authorities said.
Town mourns death of 5 teens killed in wrong-way crash
Members of several close-knit neighboring communities in Vermont are mourning five teenagers who died in a fiery car crash over the weekend after a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction struck them, authorities said.