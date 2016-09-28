2 children, 1 teacher shot at South Carolina school
Two children and a teacher were shot at an elementary school playground in Townville, South Carolina. CNN's Victor Blackwell has also learned that the suspect's father was found dead from a gunshot wound just after the shooting took place.
