Members of law enforcement investigate an area at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday, wounding two students and a teacher before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
    2 children, 1 teacher shot at South Carolina school

Two children and a teacher were shot at an elementary school playground in Townville, South Carolina. CNN's Victor Blackwell has also learned that the suspect's father was found dead from a gunshot wound just after the shooting took place.
Source: CNN

