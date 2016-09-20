Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rahami dad 01
Rahami dad 01

    JUST WATCHED

    FBI ruled Rahami's dad 2014 interview domestic dispute

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FBI ruled Rahami's dad 2014 interview domestic dispute

Ahmad Rahami's father says he called the FBI two years ago when his son was acting violently. The FBI interview Rahami's father in 2014 and ultimately concluded the investigation a domestic dispute. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

FBI ruled Rahami's dad 2014 interview domestic dispute

The Lead

Ahmad Rahami's father says he called the FBI two years ago when his son was acting violently. The FBI interview Rahami's father in 2014 and ultimately concluded the investigation a domestic dispute. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN