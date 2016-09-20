FBI ruled Rahami's dad 2014 interview domestic dispute
Ahmad Rahami's father says he called the FBI two years ago when his son was acting violently. The FBI interview Rahami's father in 2014 and ultimately concluded the investigation a domestic dispute. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
