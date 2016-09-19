Who is the suspect in the mall stabbing rampage?

Dahir Adan is suspected of storming a Minnesota mall and stabbing 10 people before he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer. CNN's Sara Sidner reports that Adan was a private security firm employee with a good reputation in St. Cloud's Somali community.
Dahir Adan is suspected of storming a Minnesota mall and stabbing 10 people before he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer. CNN's Sara Sidner reports that Adan was a private security firm employee with a good reputation in St. Cloud's Somali community.