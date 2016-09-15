Breaking News

Delaney Robinson
Delaney Robinson

    UNC rape accuser: Cops told suspect to 'rock on'

Delaney Robinson, who says she was raped by a UNC football player in February, tells CNN's Brooke Baldwin that in an interview between the suspect and police, an investigator responded "rock on" after the accused was asked if he received her phone number.
