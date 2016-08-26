Breaking News

    Man crashes truck into plane at Omaha airport

A man who breached a security gate at a Nebraska airport, stole a truck near the taxiways and rammed it into a parked Southwest Airlines plane was detained and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, police said Friday. CNN's Rene Marsh reports.
A man who breached a security gate at a Nebraska airport, stole a truck near the taxiways and rammed it into a parked Southwest Airlines plane was detained and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, police said Friday. CNN's Rene Marsh reports.
