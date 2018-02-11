Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mobile Swalwell trump speech clownish sot_00001624
mobile Swalwell trump speech clownish sot_00001624

    JUST WATCHED

    New legislation to protect American journalists

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New legislation to protect American journalists

In an increasingly hostile environment for reporters, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses legislation he has introduced to enact federal protections for journalists. Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, also reacts to President Trump's refusal thus far to release a Democratic memo regarding the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

New legislation to protect American journalists

Reliable Sources

In an increasingly hostile environment for reporters, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses legislation he has introduced to enact federal protections for journalists. Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, also reacts to President Trump's refusal thus far to release a Democratic memo regarding the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN