Pro-Trump media's mission to take down Mueller

Michael Isikoff, Hadas Gold, and David Zurawik discuss how the GOP surveillance memo was hyped. Isikoff, who was named in the memo, says it's part of an effort to distract and discredit Robert Mueller's probe. "There's going to be a reckoning at the end of the day," he says.
