Trump claims vindication from Nunes memo, but says "the Russian Witch Hunt goes on"
Following the release of the controversial House Intelligence memo written by Republicans alleging FISA abuses in the Russia probe, President Trump and his allies are doubling down on their criticisms of the investigation.
Following the release of the controversial House Intelligence memo written by Republicans alleging FISA abuses in the Russia probe, President Trump and his allies are doubling down on their criticisms of the investigation.