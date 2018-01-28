Breaking News

    Stelter: 'Refuse to be confused' about Mueller

Stelter: 'Refuse to be confused' about Mueller

CNN's Brian Stelter explains how pro-Trump media outlets are trying to sow confusion and discredit Robert Mueller's investigation. The worse it seems to get for Trump, "the wilder the conspiracy theories get," he says, urging viewers to "refuse to be confused."
