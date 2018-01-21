Trump's impact: 'Shorter attention spans!'

How has Trump changed news coverage? And has news coverage changed Trump at all? On the first anniversary of Trump's inauguration, Douglas Brinkley and Olivia Nuzzi discuss his relationship with the media and reasons why the Stormy Daniels story hasn't received more attention.
How has Trump changed news coverage? And has news coverage changed Trump at all? On the first anniversary of Trump's inauguration, Douglas Brinkley and Olivia Nuzzi discuss his relationship with the media and reasons why the Stormy Daniels story hasn't received more attention.