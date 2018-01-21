Breaking News

    Backlash over Trump supporter focus groups

Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden and political analyst Jeff Greenfield discuss why some on the left hate focus groups and features about Trump supporters. Tanden says she'd like to see more features about Trump opponents to balance out the coverage.
Source: CNN

