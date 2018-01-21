April Ryan says the press is 'under attack'

April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks and John Gizzi of Newsmax disagree about the state of relations between the press and President Trump. Ryan describes receiving death threats and says "there has been a war on the press by the White House."
