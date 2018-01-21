Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters' questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business partner Rick Gates turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters' questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business partner Rick Gates turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

    JUST WATCHED

    April Ryan says the press is 'under attack'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

April Ryan says the press is 'under attack'

April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks and John Gizzi of Newsmax disagree about the state of relations between the press and President Trump. Ryan describes receiving death threats and says "there has been a war on the press by the White House."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

April Ryan says the press is 'under attack'

Reliable Sources

April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks and John Gizzi of Newsmax disagree about the state of relations between the press and President Trump. Ryan describes receiving death threats and says "there has been a war on the press by the White House."
Source: CNN