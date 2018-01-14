CNN: The budding Trump/Graham dynamic hits a bump in the road
An obstacle for the growing relationship between President Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, Trump's upcoming trip to Pennsylvania, rumors of a Rick Scott Senate bid, a preview of Vice President Pence's Middle East trip, and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' shaky political future--it's all on Inside Politics.
