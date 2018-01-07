Wolff's controversial reporting methods

Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Journalist Michael Wolff attends The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017 at The Pool on April 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
A "Reliable Sources" panel of media all-stars -- Carl Bernstein, Indira Lakshmanan, Brian Karem, Michelle Cottle, and Karoun Demirjian -- discuss the intense scrutiny of Michael Wolff's tell-all book and why some sources say things differently on-the-record versus off-the-record.
Source: CNN

Source: CNN