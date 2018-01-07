Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December.
Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December.

    JUST WATCHED

    Is Steve Bannon's populist insurgency over?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Is Steve Bannon's populist insurgency over?

After the release of Michael Wolff's bombshell book on the Trump White House, President Trump publicly cut ties with his one-time ally and chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Can Bannon recover from this rift with the president, or is his time in the spotlight over?
Source: CNN

Inside Politics Highlights (12 Videos)

See More

Is Steve Bannon's populist insurgency over?

Inside Politics

After the release of Michael Wolff's bombshell book on the Trump White House, President Trump publicly cut ties with his one-time ally and chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Can Bannon recover from this rift with the president, or is his time in the spotlight over?
Source: CNN