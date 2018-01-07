Bernstein: 'We're in a real constitutional crisis'
Carl Bernstein says this is a place "where we as journalists have never been before," with so many people doubting the fitness and stability of the president. He discusses how journalists should seek answers from GOP leaders and other public officials.
