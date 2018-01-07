Breaking News

US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
    Bernstein: 'We're in a real constitutional crisis'

Carl Bernstein says this is a place "where we as journalists have never been before," with so many people doubting the fitness and stability of the president. He discusses how journalists should seek answers from GOP leaders and other public officials.
Source: CNN

Source: CNN