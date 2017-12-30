Breaking News

    'Widening the lens' on harassment reporting

'Widening the lens' on harassment reporting

Rebecca Traister, writer at large for New York magazine, is worried that there's too much emphasis being placed on individual harassment cases and repercussions, rather than the "big picture" of networks of power and influence. She talks with Brian Stelter about the prospect of systemic changes to workplace cultures.
