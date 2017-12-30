Biggest questions for Mueller probe in 2018

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Brian Stelter that finances, collusion and obstruction of justice are the biggest questions for the Mueller investigation in 2018. He also rebuts claims that Mueller's team has been leaking information to the press.
