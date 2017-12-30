Breaking News

    Big tech's role in the 2018 midterms

With the midterm elections fast approaching, how will tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Twitter limit the spread of "fake news" and hoaxes? And why are the companies under so much scrutiny right now? Sarah Lacy, the founder and editor-in-chief of Pando, shares her thoughts with Brian Stelter.
