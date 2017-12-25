In Córdoba, Spain, the Mezquita stands as a house of many faiths, a site of religious significance for Catholics and Muslims alike. Originally dedicated to the Roman God, Janus, the temple was later transformed into a mosque as Córdoba came under Moorish rule. Nearly five hundred years later, as the town was conquered by Christians, the Mezquita was once more converted into a church. Four centuries later, a cathedral was constructed within the center of the structure, becoming a home for Córdoba's practicing Roman Catholics. Today, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, millions of tourists flock from all over the world to tour the awe-inspiring artistry and Islamic architecture.