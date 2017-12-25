Aitor Francesena is a legend in the Spanish surfing scene. At 14, he lost sight in his right eye to congenital glaucoma. Years later, a surfing accident cost him his vision in his left eye, leaving him completely blind. Still, his love for surfing never waned. Francesena continues to ride the tides, depending on his sense of hearing to judge the size of the waves. Now, he's giving back by organizing surf clinics for those with disabilities, granting everybody with a dream and with desire the opportunity to soar.