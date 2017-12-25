You won't find another musician quite like Gaelynn Lea. Based in Duluth, Minnesota, she's a folk singer and violinist classically trained in Celtic and American fiddle traditions and has been honing her craft for the past 20 years. Born with brittle bone disease, she invented a new way to play her instrument, holding her violin upright as one would a cello. Combining her classical training with traditional Celtic sounds and a loop pedal, Lea has devised an entirely new style of music, bewitching the internet with her melancholic, haunting ballads.