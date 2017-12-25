Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs fear no weevil _00003709
gbs fear no weevil _00003709

    JUST WATCHED

    Taking on the world's worst weed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Taking on the world's worst weed

Salvinia is a tricky beast—it doubles in size every week, has tentacles that loom underneath, and chokes up waterways, making it impossible for wildlife to grow or boats to sail. It's a monster currently devastating Texas's picturesque Caddo Lake. But, never fear, the weevil is here. Residents of Uncertain, Texas have taken it onto themselves to combat the invasive species with the help of a small Brazilian insect known as the Salvinia weevil. By releasing these tiny soldiers onto the pervasive plant, they're hoping to save the lake and their home.
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (12 Videos)

See More

Taking on the world's worst weed

Salvinia is a tricky beast—it doubles in size every week, has tentacles that loom underneath, and chokes up waterways, making it impossible for wildlife to grow or boats to sail. It's a monster currently devastating Texas's picturesque Caddo Lake. But, never fear, the weevil is here. Residents of Uncertain, Texas have taken it onto themselves to combat the invasive species with the help of a small Brazilian insect known as the Salvinia weevil. By releasing these tiny soldiers onto the pervasive plant, they're hoping to save the lake and their home.
Source: Great Big Story