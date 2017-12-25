Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs estonia land no mans land_00022130
gbs estonia land no mans land_00022130

    JUST WATCHED

    The island where women rule

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The island where women rule

On the little island of Kihnu, seven miles off the coast of Estonia, women run the show. The island still functions as one of the last matriarchal societies left in the world. Historically, Kihnu's men spend most of the year fishing at sea in order to provide for their families back home. In their absence, the women lead the community of 400 strong, cultivating a vibrant folk culture while protecting and preserving their ancient traditions.
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (12 Videos)

See More

The island where women rule

On the little island of Kihnu, seven miles off the coast of Estonia, women run the show. The island still functions as one of the last matriarchal societies left in the world. Historically, Kihnu's men spend most of the year fishing at sea in order to provide for their families back home. In their absence, the women lead the community of 400 strong, cultivating a vibrant folk culture while protecting and preserving their ancient traditions.
Source: Great Big Story