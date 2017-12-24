Trump's war on the media, one year in

Brian Stelter recaps one year of President Trump's attacks against the media. How have newsrooms responded? The AP's Sally Buzbee, The Daily Beast's John Avlon, and Gannett's Joanne Lipman discuss the difficulties and opportunities of Trump coverage.
