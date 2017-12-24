Breaking News

BANGOR, ME - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Cross Insurance Center on October 15, 2016 in Bangor, Maine. Trump is spending the day campaigning in New Hampshire and Maine. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images)
    Trump's war on the media, one year in

Brian Stelter recaps one year of President Trump's attacks against the media. How have newsrooms responded? The AP's Sally Buzbee, The Daily Beast's John Avlon, and Gannett's Joanne Lipman discuss the difficulties and opportunities of Trump coverage.
Brian Stelter recaps one year of President Trump's attacks against the media. How have newsrooms responded? The AP's Sally Buzbee, The Daily Beast's John Avlon, and Gannett's Joanne Lipman discuss the difficulties and opportunities of Trump coverage.
