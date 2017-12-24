PolitiFact: Trump's Russia claim is 'Lie of the Year'
PolitiFact editor Angie Holan tells Brian Stelter why President Trump's claim that Russian interference is a "made up story" and a "hoax" was the biggest "Lie of the Year" in 2017. She also discusses other "lies" and how the public reacts to her group's work.
