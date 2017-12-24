Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk as they make their way to take the "family photo" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017. World leaders and senior business figures are gathering in the Vietnamese city of Danang this week for the annual 21-member APEC summit. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JORGE SILVA (Photo credit should read JORGE SILVA/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk as they make their way to take the "family photo" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017. World leaders and senior business figures are gathering in the Vietnamese city of Danang this week for the annual 21-member APEC summit. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JORGE SILVA (Photo credit should read JORGE SILVA/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    PolitiFact: Trump's Russia claim is 'Lie of the Year'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

PolitiFact: Trump's Russia claim is 'Lie of the Year'

PolitiFact editor Angie Holan tells Brian Stelter why President Trump's claim that Russian interference is a "made up story" and a "hoax" was the biggest "Lie of the Year" in 2017. She also discusses other "lies" and how the public reacts to her group's work.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

PolitiFact: Trump's Russia claim is 'Lie of the Year'

Reliable Sources

PolitiFact editor Angie Holan tells Brian Stelter why President Trump's claim that Russian interference is a "made up story" and a "hoax" was the biggest "Lie of the Year" in 2017. She also discusses other "lies" and how the public reacts to her group's work.
Source: CNN