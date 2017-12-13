London's trendy retirement complex

Downsizing, or "small living", is a growing trend around the world -- and baby boomers haven't been left out of the loop. In London, housing development Quadra -- in the trendy Hackney neighborhood -- is available exclusively to residents aged 55 and over.
