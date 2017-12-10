Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Why did newsrooms make so many mistakes this week_00013929
Why did newsrooms make so many mistakes this week_00013929

    JUST WATCHED

    Why did newsrooms make so many mistakes this week?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why did newsrooms make so many mistakes this week?

The Atlantic senior editor David Frum and journalist Carl Bernstein discuss why people should still trust the media given recent mistakes. Frum says "mistakes are precisely the reason that people should trust the media" because "it's the process of bringing truth to light."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Why did newsrooms make so many mistakes this week?

Reliable Sources

The Atlantic senior editor David Frum and journalist Carl Bernstein discuss why people should still trust the media given recent mistakes. Frum says "mistakes are precisely the reason that people should trust the media" because "it's the process of bringing truth to light."
Source: CNN