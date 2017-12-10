Why did newsrooms make so many mistakes this week?
The Atlantic senior editor David Frum and journalist Carl Bernstein discuss why people should still trust the media given recent mistakes. Frum says "mistakes are precisely the reason that people should trust the media" because "it's the process of bringing truth to light."
