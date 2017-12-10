Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's mindset on sexual harassment and how it shaped his views on Moore

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's mindset on sexual harassment and how it shaped his views on Moore

Dina Powell's White House exit and the questions that come with that, a potential re-election bid for Sen. Orrin Hatch, Rep. Devin Nunes' future in the Russia investigation, and Trump's move toward full support for Roy Moore--it's all on Inside Politics.
Source: CNN

Inside Politics Highlights (12 Videos)

See More

Trump's mindset on sexual harassment and how it shaped his views on Moore

Inside Politics

Dina Powell's White House exit and the questions that come with that, a potential re-election bid for Sen. Orrin Hatch, Rep. Devin Nunes' future in the Russia investigation, and Trump's move toward full support for Roy Moore--it's all on Inside Politics.
Source: CNN