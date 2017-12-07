Gretchen Carlson leaves door open to running for office
Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson says "who knows" if she'll run for politics in her life. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow and John Berman about her push for bipartisan legislation to end forced arbitration, and calls sexual harassment "apolitical."
Gretchen Carlson leaves door open to running for office
Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson says "who knows" if she'll run for politics in her life. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow and John Berman about her push for bipartisan legislation to end forced arbitration, and calls sexual harassment "apolitical."