    Trump endorses Moore, McConnell says 'it's up to the voters'

President Trump fully endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell softened his stance on the race, saying it is up to the voters of Alabama to decide the future for their state.
