How CNN Hero uses soap to save lives

Top 10 CNN Hero Samir Lakhani saw that poor hygiene in rural Cambodia made children there vulnerable to disease. So he started the Eco-Soap Bank which recycles discarded bars of soap from hotels and distributes them to people in need. Watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
Top 10 CNN Hero Samir Lakhani saw that poor hygiene in rural Cambodia made children there vulnerable to disease. So he started the Eco-Soap Bank which recycles discarded bars of soap from hotels and distributes them to people in need. Watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.