CNN Hero Samir Lakhani, wearing glasses, poses with staff at the Eco-Soap Bank--an organization he founded to provide soap and hygiene education to Cambodians in need.
    How CNN Hero uses soap to save lives

Top 10 CNN Hero Samir Lakhani saw that poor hygiene in rural Cambodia made children there vulnerable to disease. So he started the Eco-Soap Bank which recycles discarded bars of soap from hotels and distributes them to people in need. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
Source: CNN

How CNN Hero uses soap to save lives

Source: CNN