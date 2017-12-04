Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Hero puts people with disabilities to work

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Hero puts people with disabilities to work

Top 10 CNN Hero Amy Wright realized how few employment opportunities exist for people with disabilities after having two children with special needs. Today, she employs more than 40 people with learning and developmental disabilities at her coffee shop. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
Source: CNN

2017 CNN Heroes (33 Videos)

See More

CNN Hero puts people with disabilities to work

Top 10 CNN Hero Amy Wright realized how few employment opportunities exist for people with disabilities after having two children with special needs. Today, she employs more than 40 people with learning and developmental disabilities at her coffee shop. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
Source: CNN