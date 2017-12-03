Are Trump's reckless tweets actually a danger?

Trump's retweets of anti-Muslim videos caused the State Department to be concerned about possible targeting of American embassies in the Middle East. CNN's Brian Stelter discusses this with Jeff Greenfield and Brian Karem. The panel also discusses questions about Trump's stability.
Trump's retweets of anti-Muslim videos caused the State Department to be concerned about possible targeting of American embassies in the Middle East. CNN's Brian Stelter discusses this with Jeff Greenfield and Brian Karem. The panel also discusses questions about Trump's stability.