CNN Hero helps fellow amputees find hope

Top 10 CNN Hero Mona Patel lost her leg after being hit by a drunk driver. Now she empowers fellow amputees overcome their physical limitations. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
