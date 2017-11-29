Breaking News

    CNN Hero helps fellow amputees find hope

Top 10 CNN Hero Mona Patel lost her leg after being hit by a drunk driver. Now she empowers fellow amputees overcome their physical limitations. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
