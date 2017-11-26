Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a cabinet meeting at the White House on November 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump officially designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
    When journalists should 'call a lie a lie'

"Trump is a feeling" for his supporters, Olivia Nuzzi says, so fact-checks don't necessarily register with his base. Still, it's imperative to "call a lie a lie" when the president or another public official knowingly misleads the public, John Avlon says. Joanne Lipman also weighs in on how the press should address inaccuracies.
"Trump is a feeling" for his supporters, Olivia Nuzzi says, so fact-checks don't necessarily register with his base. Still, it's imperative to "call a lie a lie" when the president or another public official knowingly misleads the public, John Avlon says. Joanne Lipman also weighs in on how the press should address inaccuracies.
Source: CNN