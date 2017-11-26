Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump began the news conference by announcing that Senate Republicans had passed a procedural vote on repealing Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Trump's latest media targets: CNN and Time

What triggers President Trump's complaints about news organizations, and why is he so reluctant to give interviews to media outlets not named Fox? CNN's Brian Stelter discusses the situation with New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi, The Daily Beast's John Avlon, USA Today's Joanne Lipman and The Baltimore Sun's David Zurawik.
