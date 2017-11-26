FCC v. DOJ: mixed messages to media moguls

Is Trump's disdain for CNN the "elephant in the room" in the government's opposition to the AT&T-Time Warner deal? And what's the status of the FCC's repeal of "net neutrality" rules? David Gelles says "what we have is one administration, two agencies, and two very different messages about how much power big companies should be allowed to amass."
Is Trump's disdain for CNN the "elephant in the room" in the government's opposition to the AT&T-Time Warner deal? And what's the status of the FCC's repeal of "net neutrality" rules? David Gelles says "what we have is one administration, two agencies, and two very different messages about how much power big companies should be allowed to amass."