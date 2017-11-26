Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    FCC v. DOJ: mixed messages to media moguls

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FCC v. DOJ: mixed messages to media moguls

Is Trump's disdain for CNN the "elephant in the room" in the government's opposition to the AT&T-Time Warner deal? And what's the status of the FCC's repeal of "net neutrality" rules? David Gelles says "what we have is one administration, two agencies, and two very different messages about how much power big companies should be allowed to amass."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

FCC v. DOJ: mixed messages to media moguls

Reliable Sources

Is Trump's disdain for CNN the "elephant in the room" in the government's opposition to the AT&T-Time Warner deal? And what's the status of the FCC's repeal of "net neutrality" rules? David Gelles says "what we have is one administration, two agencies, and two very different messages about how much power big companies should be allowed to amass."
Source: CNN