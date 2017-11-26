How CBS covered the Charlie Rose scandal

CBS's coverage of the sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, and the network's swift firing of the anchorman, "sends a signal," The Baltimore Sun's David Zurawik says. As for the broader "tipping point" moment, USA Today's Joanne Lipman says it is resonating because "every woman knows how it feels" to be disrespected and treated as inferior.
CBS's coverage of the sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, and the network's swift firing of the anchorman, "sends a signal," The Baltimore Sun's David Zurawik says. As for the broader "tipping point" moment, USA Today's Joanne Lipman says it is resonating because "every woman knows how it feels" to be disrespected and treated as inferior.