How CBS covered the Charlie Rose scandal

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Charlie Rose interviews Henry Kissinger as they Mark The 70th Anniversary Of VE Day at Museum of Jewish Heritage on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)
CBS's coverage of the sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, and the network's swift firing of the anchorman, "sends a signal," The Baltimore Sun's David Zurawik says. As for the broader "tipping point" moment, USA Today's Joanne Lipman says it is resonating because "every woman knows how it feels" to be disrespected and treated as inferior.
