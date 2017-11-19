The inside story of the Mnuchin photo meme

Breaking News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington. The Mnuchin-Carranza notes, which are a new series of 2017, 50-subject $1 notes, will be sent to the Federal Reserve to issue into circulation. At left is BEP Director Leonard Olijar. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Brian Stelter talks with AP photographer Jacquelyn Martin, who snapped a photo showing treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife posing with a sheet of new U.S. dollar bills. Martin says it was an ordinary assignment — until her photo went viral and became a meme.
Source: CNN

