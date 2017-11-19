The inside story of the Mnuchin photo meme

Brian Stelter talks with AP photographer Jacquelyn Martin, who snapped a photo showing treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife posing with a sheet of new U.S. dollar bills. Martin says it was an ordinary assignment — until her photo went viral and became a meme.
