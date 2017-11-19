Breaking News

    Head-spinning changes in the media business

Head-spinning changes in the media business

Bill Carter discusses a dizzying week in media business news with Brian Stelter. Digital companies "can't compete" with Facebook and Google which gobble up over 70% of digital ad revenue growth, leaving publishers "fighting for scraps," Carter says. The two also discuss the status of the AT&T-Time Warner and Sinclair-Tribune deals.
