Atamaniuk: What it takes to impersonate Trump

Comedian Anthony Atamaniuk studied Trump's rallies and practiced his pitch-perfect impersonation before becoming the host of "The President Show." Now he takes Brian Stelter behind the scenes and describes what he has learned by playing the president.
