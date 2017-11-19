Carusone defends anti-Hannity ad boycott

"It's always been a long game." Angelo Carusone, the president of the anti-Fox group Media Matters for America, tells Brian Stelter why he is encouraging advertisers to boycott Sean Hannity's Fox show. (Fox says the campaign is an intimidation tactic.) Carusone also responds to Hannity's personal insults.
