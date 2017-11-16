Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnn heroes morissette nonprofit mixed _00005011
cnn heroes morissette nonprofit mixed _00005011

    JUST WATCHED

    Robots help sick kids attend school

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Robots help sick kids attend school

Top 10 CNN Hero Leslie Morissette was devastated after losing her son to leukemia. Today she provides free technology to kids with cancer and other serious illnesses in his memory. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
Source: CNN

2017 CNN Heroes (33 Videos)

See More

Robots help sick kids attend school

Top 10 CNN Hero Leslie Morissette was devastated after losing her son to leukemia. Today she provides free technology to kids with cancer and other serious illnesses in his memory. Cast your vote for the CNN Hero of the Year at CNNHeroes.com and watch CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 pm ET.
Source: CNN