Christy Turlington Burns discusses US maternal mortality rate
The founder of Every Mother Counts, Christy Turlington Burns, addresses maternal health and pregnancy. The new series "Giving Birth in America" produced by Every Mother Counts explores childbirth in different parts of the country.
